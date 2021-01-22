Concord Police Officer Charged With Alleged Assault, Domestic Violence, Witness Tampering

A Concord police officer has been arrested on several felony charges relating to an alleged domestic violence incident last fall.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced Friday that 39-year-old Bryan Croft has been charged with second-degree assault, witness tampering, and falsifying physical evidence.

He also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Croft is accused of assaulting a woman who the AG’s office described as his intimate partner. He then allegedly pressured the victim to lie about the incident and delete photos and a video from her phone, once he learned an investigation would take place.

Croft was a Concord police officer at the time of the alleged crimes in October. Croft has been placed on preventative detention without bail. The Concord Police Department says he's on leave without pay until further notice.