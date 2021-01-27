Civil Rights Charge Brought Against Seabrook Man Who Allegedly Threatened Black Family

The Civil Rights Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice is bringing a complaint against John Doran, 61, who is alleged to have shouted racial slurs and threatned a Black family while they pumped gas in Seabrook.

According to a complaint released by the Department of Justice, Doran, unprovoked, shouted "Go back to Africa, n---" at a car containing a family returning from a beach trip last July.

The victim, identified in the complaint as J.C., then "exited the vehicle and approached the defendant in frustration because he was upset about how the defendant was acting."

During the interaction, Doran alledgedly brandished the gas nozzle, threatened the victim, and said “back the f--- up n----- before I burn the f--- out of you.”

The incident was captured on video by the gas station's surveillance system. Along with facing civil rights charges, Doran was also charged with two counts of criminal threatening and simple assault.

The Civil Rights Unit was created in 2017 to strengthen the state’s enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.

In recent years, it has pursed cases against a man who threatened a transgender woman inside of a Planet Fitness, and a motel employee in Jackson who had an alteraction with a Muslim family.

(This post will be updated if more information becomes available.)