 Ask Civics 101: Who is the Senate Majority Leader in a 50/50 split? | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
Ask Civics 101

Ask Civics 101: Who is the Senate Majority Leader in a 50/50 split?

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde for NHPR

Today we're answering a question about control of the U.S. Senate. Who becomes the Senate Majority Leader when no party has the majority?

Do you have a question for the Civics 101 team? Submit it here.

With the Democrats picking up two seats after the runoff election in Georgia, the Senate will  have 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats after Inauguration Day. 

An evenly split Senate is rare in U.S. history. The first time it happened was in 1881; then again in 1953 and most recently in 2000. The party that takes the White House determines which party becomes the majority in the Senate because the Vice President acts as the tie-breaking vote. 

Even with the majority seat, though, the parties need to work together to make the Senate work. The leaders of both parties will first need to agree to a set of rules called the organizing resolution that determines everything from committee assignments, staffing, and budgets to even office space. 

These rules can take many forms. After the 2000 election delivered a 50/50 Senate, the senators agreed to share power. Committees and staff were split equally between both parties. If a tie vote occurred in committees, either the Senate majority or minority leader could bring the bill to the floor. 

Sign-up for the Civics 101 newsletter!

Majority control doesn’t necessarily make things easier for the President’s party in a 50/50 split, however. Minority parties often use the filibuster, an extended debate, to block legislation by preventing it from being brought to a vote. Filibusters became a regular feature of the Senate in the 19th century. Cloture, a Senate rule adopted in 1917, was put in place to end filibusters. It requires 60 votes to end debate on an issue and move to a vote, something that can be difficult to obtain in a split Senate.

The cloture rules have eroded in recent years, however. A simple majority of 51 votes is all that’s needed for presidential appointees and Supreme Court justices to be confirmed. 

Support Civics 101 by making a donation today.

Tags: 
Ask Civics 101

Related Content

Ask Civics 101: Why is the Peaceful Transition of Power Important?

By Jan 11, 2021
Sara Plourde/NHPR

The peaceful transition of power is a central tenet of American democracy. It has long been a point of pride for this nation that even in times of deep political strife the sitting president accepts the election of a new leader, and, if abashedly, steps down without protest.

Ask Civics 101: Why Does It Take So Long To Certify the Vote?

By Jan 6, 2021
Sara Plourde/NHPR

Today we're answering a listener question about certifying the Electoral College vote. Namely: what is with all of the downtime between the date when the electors meet to vote and the day those votes get counted in Congress? Is it a holdover from the days of slow travel and horse drawn carriage? Is it about our molasses bureaucracy? 

Read on or listen to this short episode for the answer.