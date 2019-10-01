After Massachusetts Ban, Some N.H. Vape Shops See Bump in Sales

By 1 hour ago

 

Southern N.H. vape shops say they've always had customers from M.A. seeking tax-free products, but since they ban that number is increasing.
Credit Photo by Vaping360.com via Flickr / http://vaping360.com/e-cigarettes/

Massachusetts' ban last week on vaping products is giving a boost to some vape shops in New Hampshire. The ban, which came after a rash of vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths in September, is considered the most aggressive state action against vaping in the country.

Jim Bolton, the owner of Standard Vapor shops in Plaistow and Portsmouth, says stores across the country have seen their markets crash in the last month, but that stores in southern New Hampshire are recovering some of their losses with increased sales to residents driving from Massachusetts.

 

[New Law Prohibits Vaping in New Hampshire Schools]

Bolton says this is good news for New Hampshire, but not for Massachusetts residents trying to quit smoking.

“We had a lady who, just to get a menthol juice, came all the way from Foxborough,” he says. “It was an older lady who smoked for 20 or 30 years and now she vapes.” 

Gov. Chris Sununu hasn't indicated any plans to ban e-cigarettes. Earlier this month, President Trump said the White House plans to impose a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes.

“In New Hampshire we kind of seem in the clear but we just wait every single day to see what the federal government is going to do next,” Bolton says.

Tags: 
Vaping
Health
tobacco

Related Content

New Law Prohibits Vaping In New Hampshire Schools

By Aug 12, 2019
Electric Tobacconist via Flickr CC / www.electrictobacconist.com/

A law signed by Governor Sununu last month explicitly prohibits all vaping devices - including e-cigarettes, vape pens, and e-liquids - on school grounds and in areas that prohibit indoor smoking. 

Opioid Labeling Bill Easily Clears New Hampshire Senate

By May 24, 2019
AP

Prescription opioids in New Hampshire could soon be marked by orange stickers on their lids. A bill passed by the state senate by a vote of 22-1 on Thursday would also require pamphlets be given out with each prescription.

The bill's sponsor, Democratic state rep Tom Loughman, says he introduced the bill after hearing stories of people who took opioids without realizing it.