After Massachusetts Ban, Some N.H. Vape Shops See Bump in Sales

Massachusetts' ban last week on vaping products is giving a boost to some vape shops in New Hampshire. The ban, which came after a rash of vaping-related lung illnesses and deaths in September, is considered the most aggressive state action against vaping in the country.

Jim Bolton, the owner of Standard Vapor shops in Plaistow and Portsmouth, says stores across the country have seen their markets crash in the last month, but that stores in southern New Hampshire are recovering some of their losses with increased sales to residents driving from Massachusetts.

[New Law Prohibits Vaping in New Hampshire Schools]

Bolton says this is good news for New Hampshire, but not for Massachusetts residents trying to quit smoking.

“We had a lady who, just to get a menthol juice, came all the way from Foxborough,” he says. “It was an older lady who smoked for 20 or 30 years and now she vapes.”

Gov. Chris Sununu hasn't indicated any plans to ban e-cigarettes. Earlier this month, President Trump said the White House plans to impose a ban on all flavored e-cigarettes.

“In New Hampshire we kind of seem in the clear but we just wait every single day to see what the federal government is going to do next,” Bolton says.