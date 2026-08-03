Report: Elon Musk to spend millions backing Susan Collins' reelection

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is reportedly planning to spend big to help Republican Sen. Susan Collins get reelected in Maine.

The New York Times recently reported that Musk is planning to spend up to $120 million on several battleground races, including in Maine.

Such spending would likely come from Musk's America PAC, which dumped nearly $300 million supporting President Donald Trump in 2024.

Troy Jackson, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said in a social media post that Musk is trying to buy the government that serves his interests.

"That's what Elon Musk wants," Jackson said. "He doesn't care about us. He really doesn't care about Susan. He cares about him."

America PAC is not connected to Collins' reelection committee, but its spending would add to the cluster of well-heeled groups that have already spent big boosting her campaign.

Democratic PACs also plan to spend big on the race, but those groups have significantly less money to do so than the Republicans.

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