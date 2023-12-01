NH's RNC committeewoman plans to step aside next year

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Juliana Bergeron of Keene said Wednesday she won't continue as a member of the Republican National Committee after the party’s 2024 national convention.

She has decided not to run for another four-year term as an RNC committeewoman next year, which would have been her 12th in that position.

“I think everything in our party should go to a younger person, particularly the presidency, so I shouldn’t go around thinking I’m going to keep this position forever,” Bergeron, 70, said in an interview.

“It was a hard decision, but I do think it should be someone else’s turn.”

She said she has been working on an RNC committee on party rules, another on candidate debates and a third on arrangements for the national convention, which will be held July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

The New Hampshire Republican State Committee will vote to select her successor.

She said the Republican party is aging and needs fresh blood.

Bergeron said former president Donald Trump, 77, is too old to be president again, and added she feels the same way about President Joe Biden, 81.

“The world is changing quickly and sometimes I think younger people have a better handle on it,” she said.

She noted that issues other than age dissuade her from Trump, who has been indicted in four criminal cases.

“I think it’s over for Trump, or I hope it is” she said. “The rest of us obey the laws, and he should be obeying the laws, too. I’ve always found it difficult the way he rants when he gives a speech or has any opportunity. And I also think denigrating other people is not the way to win office.”

Bergeron said she will continue to work as a financial representative for Northwestern Mutual.

Every state has an RNC committeewoman, a committeeman and its state party chairman. New Hampshire's RNC committeeman is Bill O'Brien and the state party chairman is Chris Ager.

