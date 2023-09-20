© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member or increase your sustaining gift and you'll receive our new fall sticker!

Vermont's cannabis marketplace has been open for a year, and is generating millions

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published September 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT
David McNew
/
Getty Images

Vermont's cannabis marketplace is about to mark its first year in operation.

Retail sales for the current fiscal year are projected to top $100 million, generating more than $20 million in new state revenue.

At the beginning of last October, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board licensed a handful of retail stores. Now the Board has issued almost 70 retail licenses and more are on the way.

Control Board chairman James Pepper says Vermont consumers have strongly responded to having a state-controlled marketplace.

"Consumers want the regulated product, they want the education, they want know what they're consuming, they want to read the labels and kind of have some consistency and some variety, so I'm excited," Pepper says.

Pepper says the new revenue will primarily benefit "after school" programs and drug education and prevention programs.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Copyright 2023 Vermont Public. To see more, visit Vermont Public.

Tags
Politics marijuanaCannabisMarijuana Legalization
Bob Kinzel
Bob is a veteran Vermont journalist, specializing in political reporting. He is based in VPR’s Capital Bureau located across the street from Vermont’s Statehouse. Prior to joining VPR full time in 2002, Bob ran the Vermont News Service for 21 years. The service provided daily local news for eleven stations, including VPR. Bob started the News Service following a stint as news director for WNCS.
See stories by Bob Kinzel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.