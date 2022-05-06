Efforts to enshrine abortion rights in New Hampshire fail

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans have rejected efforts by Democrats to enshrine abortion rights into state law in response to the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

New Hampshire has outlawed abortion after 24 weeks gestation since Jan. 1, thanks to a budget provision Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law last year.

Where New Hampshire abortion rights stand with the draft ruling on Roe v. Wade

Democrats in both the House and Senate on Thursday tried to add amendments to other bills to add abortion protections to state law but failed in both chambers.

