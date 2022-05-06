© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!
Politics

Efforts to enshrine abortion rights in New Hampshire fail

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT
N.H. Statehouse
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans have rejected efforts by Democrats to enshrine abortion rights into state law in response to the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

New Hampshire has outlawed abortion after 24 weeks gestation since Jan. 1, thanks to a budget provision Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law last year.

Where New Hampshire abortion rights stand with the draft ruling on Roe v. Wade

Democrats in both the House and Senate on Thursday tried to add amendments to other bills to add abortion protections to state law but failed in both chambers.

Related coverage:

Tags

Politics Abortion
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.