Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden has vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared Tuesday night that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined "with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny."

He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

The U.S. president is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia's aggression.

Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.

U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, vowed to make his Russian counterpart "pay a price" for the invasion. With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine's two biggest cities.

In strategic Kharkiv, explosions tore through the region's Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas on Day 6 of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order.

Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed and five wounded in an attack on a TV tower in Kyiv.