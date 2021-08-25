© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Supreme Court Orders 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Reinstated

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court refused Tuesday to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

It's not clear how many people will be affected and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a "good faith effort" to restart the program.

There also is nothing preventing the administration from trying again to end the program.

PoliticsImmigration
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press