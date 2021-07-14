© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
Politics

Sununu Signs Into Law Broadband Matching Grants, Fund

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 14, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT
New Hampshire State House
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/

Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill establishing a broadband matching grant initiative and fund for New Hampshire.

Get more N.H. political coverage delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to NHPR's Primarily Politics newsletter

It will be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations, and available federal funds.

Grants will be awarded to projects to expand broadband coverage.

During the coronavirus pandemic, nearly $13 million was invested in broadband projects using federal CARES Act funds to connect nearly 4,500 previously unserved properties. The language of Senate Bill 85 was inserted in the state budget, which became law July 1.

Tags

PoliticsNH Politics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content