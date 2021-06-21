Tina Forbes

Tina received a Bachelor of Arts in English, with a minor in Political Science from the University of Connecticut and earned a M.A. degree in Writing, Literature and Publishing in May of this year. Her international experience includes undergraduate studies in London and teaching English to Japanese adults and children in Japan. Experience closer to home includes crew member at Trader Joe’s and employment specialist supporting adults with developmental disabilities in Davis, CA. In her spare time, Tina enjoys yoga, kickboxing, backpacking, running and reading. Tina lives in Merrimack.