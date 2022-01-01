© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Talia Heisey - New Hampshire Bulletin

Talia is the New Hampshire Bulletin's newsroom intern. Previously, they worked as a general assignment reporting intern for VTDigger, writing stories on the environment, higher education, and public policy. A Massachusetts native, Talia started their career at UMass Amherst's student outlets, the Amherst Wire and the Massachusetts Daily Collegian; they are currently editor in chief of the former. They have also interned for the Framingham Source, DigBoston, and the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and freelanced for Vice I-D.

