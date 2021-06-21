Fred Bever joins NHPR with an extensive reporting background for public radio and other media. Bever has provided live and taped content for NPR, the BBC, WBUR in Boston and New England Public Radio. His most prominent work was his live on-scene coverage of the hunt for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects and its aftermath.

Fred has worked as News Director at New England Public Radio, Chief Political Correspondent for Maine Public Broadcasting Network, and as a freelancer for myriad outlets covering politics, public affairs, business, energy and science.