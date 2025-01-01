NHPR's newsroom, April 2024. Back row, from L: Paul Cuno-Booth, Olivia Richardson, Josh Rogers, Todd Bookman, Daniel Barrick, Zoey Knox, Mary McIntyre, Kate Dario, Dan Tuohy, Katie Colaneri. Front row, from L: Michelle Liu, Lauren Chooljian, Julia Furukawa, Mara Hoplamazian, Daniela Allee, Casey McDermott.

Newsroom

NHPR’s newsroom delivers fact-based, open-minded reporting that can’t be found elsewhere, exploring the issues that matter to the people who call New Hampshire home. We work on behalf of the public to ask tough questions and dig for answers to help our audience better understand what is happening in our state and why it matters. We strive to include the voices and perspectives of people from a variety of backgrounds and identities, taking special care to seek out those who have historically been under-represented.

Dan Barrick

Dan Barrick, News Director

As NHPR’s news director, I oversee our local journalism in all formats: on-air newscasts and features, digital reporting, and longform narrative work. I am drawn to stories that chronicle how New Hampshire is changing – whether that change is political, cultural, demographic, economic or something else. I love it when our journalism surprises our audience by challenging their preconceptions or telling them something about their state they didn’t previously know. I believe that journalists, when they do their jobs well, can play a crucial role in connecting people and making communities stronger. You can email me here to share a story idea or share feedback on our reporting.

Lau Guzman

Lau Guzman, Latino & Immigrant Communities Reporter

I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.

I always love hearing from folks in the community. Feel free to reach out with tips, story ideas, or just to chat about Bad Bunny. Email: lguzman@nhpr.org

Todd Bookman

Todd Bookman, Senior Reporter

As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.

You can contact Todd at tbookman@nhpr.org.

Gaby Lozada Olivia Richardson

Olivia Richardson, Reporter

I’m a general assignment reporter, which means that I report on all kinds of different stories. But I am especially drawn to stories that spark curiosity and illustrate the complexities of how people are living and who they are. I’m also interested in getting to the “how” of how people live out their day-to-day lives within the policies, practices, and realities of the culture around them. How do you find community or make sure you’re represented in places of power? I’m interested in stories that challenge entrenched narratives and am drawn to covering arts and culture, as they can be a method of seeing how politics affects us.

Reach me at orichardson@nhpr.org.

Annmarie Timmins

Annmarie Timmins, Youth & Education Reporter

I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.

Email Annmarie at atimmins@nhpr.org.

Daniela Allee

Daniela Allee, Senior Editor

I help guide NHPR’s bilingual journalism and our climate/environment journalism in an effort to fill these reporting gaps in New Hampshire. I work with our journalists to tell stories that inform, celebrate and empower Latino/a/x community members in the state through our WhatsApp news service ¿Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? as well as NHPR’s digital platforms in Spanish and English. For our By Degrees climate coverage, I work with reporters and producers to tell stories that take audience members to the places and people grappling with and responding to climate change, while explaining the forces both driving and limiting New Hampshire’s efforts to respond to this crisis.

Daniela can be reached at dallee@nhpr.org.

Courtesy Photo Mara Hoplamazian

Mara Hoplamazian, Climate & Environment Reporter

My mission is to bring listeners directly to the people and places experiencing and responding to climate change in New Hampshire. I aim to use sounds, scenes, and clear, simple explanations of complex science and history to tell stories about how Granite Staters are managing ecological and social transitions that come with climate change. I also report on how people in positions of power are responding to our warmer, wetter state, and explain the forces limiting and driving mitigation and adaptation.

Please get in touch with story ideas or questions about climate change in New Hampshire.

Maria Aguirre

Maria Aguirre, Spanish News Producer

I am the Spanish news producer for NHPR. I keep New Hampshire’s Spanish-speaking community informed with the latest local news developments through our news service on WhatsApp, ¿ Que Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? and through social media. I translate information and resources that are not usually available locally in Spanish. Additionally, I cover topics that are often unfamiliar or taboo in the Latinx community, including mental health challenges and civic participation in the U.S.

Email me at maguirre@nhpr.org.

Katie Colaneri

Katie Colaneri, Editor

I lead NHPR’s award-winning Document team, the NHPR newsroom’s longform narrative audio unit. You can read more about our team’s mission here.

My mission is to guide reporters through the process of deciding which stories to pursue, then how to frame, structure, report and produce them. I’m also one of the first stand-ins for you, our listeners. I hear the early ideas and drafts of what eventually become documentary podcast series like Bear Brook Season 2 and The 13th Step .

I listen for what parts may bore, confuse or even upset you, and for whose voices and perspectives may be missing, and work with the reporters to make changes. I also listen for what may prick your ears up and make you care about what you’re hearing to make sure we do more of that! I also have a hand in fact-checking stories to make sure they’re as accurate as possible.

We’re always looking for tips, feedback, and opportunities to share the Document team’s work with others. You can reach me at kcolaneri@nhpr.org .

Jessica Anne Arnold Jason Moon

Jason Moon, Senior Producer/Reporter

I make documentary podcast series for NHPR's Document team.

I’m interested in high-stakes mysteries involving everyday people. Many of my stories are about lawsuits or criminal cases. I love when a story leads to impossibly big questions like: “how do we know what we know?”

I work in audio documentary because I think it is the best way to respect people’s stories. More time allows for more nuance, which often gets you closer to the truth.

My work includes the Bear Brook podcast, which won praise from Stephen King and The New Yorker magazine. I played a supporting role in creating the The 13th Step podcast (led by NHPR colleague Lauren Chooljian) which was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting .

I’m always looking for my next series. If you have a tip about a story with big consequences currently unfolding in New Hampshire, email me at: jmoon@nhpr.org

Emily Hagen Lauren Chooljian

Lauren Chooljian, Senior Producer/Reporter

I report and produce documentary podcast series for NHPR's Document team. A lot of my reporting is about power, and how it is used (and often abused) at every level of society. Most of my stories begin in New Hampshire, but they explore feelings and experiences that listeners anywhere can connect with.

I hosted a podcast called The 13th Step which uncovered a widespread culture of sexual misconduct in substance use disorder treatment facilities and other recovery spaces. The show was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting and The New Yorker , The Atlantic , and Vogue named The 13th Step one of the best podcasts of 2023.

In 2020, I captured the heart-wrenching emotions of the early days of the COVID pandemic. And I also hosted Stranglehold , a podcast that asked big questions about why New Hampshire has held on so tightly to the presidential primary.

I’m always on the lookout for more stories. If you want to share something with me, please email lchooljian@nhpr.org .

Allegra Boverman Josh Rogers

Josh Rogers, Senior Political Reporter

I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.

You can email Josh at jrogers@nhpr.org.

Mary McIntyre

Mary McIntyre, Manager, News Magazines

I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. This includes regular segments like the NH News Recap, The Big Question and Refresher Course.

I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.

You can reach me at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.

Rick Ganley

Rick Ganley, Morning Edition Host

As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.

Get in touch at rganley@nhpr.org.

Julia Furukawa

Julia Furukawa, All Things Considered Host

As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?

I also report on Indigenous communities in New Hampshire and issues of assessing connection to communities in an area absent tribes with state or federal recognition.

Get in touch with Julia at jfurukawa@nhpr.org.

Michelle Liu

Michelle Liu, All Things Considered Producer

As the All Things Considered producer, my goal is to bring different voices on air, to provide new perspectives, amplify solutions, and break down complex issues so our listeners have the information they need to navigate daily life in New Hampshire. I also want to explore how communities and the state can work to—and have worked to—create solutions to the state’s housing crisis.

To ask questions about policies in New Hampshire or tell me more about how issues like housing affect your life or community, reach out at mliu@nhpr.org .

Jackie Harris

Jackie Harris, Morning Edition Producer

As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.

Reach out to me at jharris@nhpr.org if you want to hear an interview on Morning Edition about an issue or topic in your community. I’m always interested in hearing from listeners about what is affecting your community and who you want to hear on our show.