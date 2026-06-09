Portsmouth mixed-use development at church to serve 'sacred good'

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

After several years in the making, officials broke ground June 8 on a major redevelopment project that will create 44 below-market-rate apartments and a new headquarters for Haven.

Several hundred people turned out to celebrate the partnership between Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, Christ Church Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Housing Authority, Haven (which serves people affected by domestic and sexual violence) and the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

The diocese is making the church-owned property at 1035 Lafayette Road available for the redevelopment through a no-cost 98-year lease, officials said. The redevelopment site is located among a busy stretch of businesses and restaurants along Route 1.

In addition to the 44 housing units, the project when completed will include a seven-unit transitional housing facility for Haven, continued worship space for Christ Church and the protection and stewardship of the African Burying Ground at Langdon Farm, officials said during the ceremony.

Read more of this story at SeacoastOnline.