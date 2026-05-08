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They’re too young for office, but these NH students have ideas for solving big issues

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:35 PM EDT
Mackenzie Urie, a Weare 7th grader, and Elsie Brooks, a Pittsfield junior, joined nearly 50 other New Hampshire students for the Mikva Challenge hosted by NH Civics. Students had to identify an issue and ideas for addressing it. Urie and Brooks focused on access to health care.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Mackenzie Urie, a Weare 7th grader, and Elsie Brooks, a Pittsfield junior, joined nearly 50 other New Hampshire students for the Mikva Challenge hosted by NH Civics. Students had to identify an issue and ideas for addressing it. Urie and Brooks focused on access to health care.

Nearly 50 New Hampshire students missed a day of school this week to argue for lower health care costs, stronger climate protections, and criminal justice reform. They made their case to a panel of civics leaders this week.

One group sounded like a roundtable of lawmakers: New Hampshire’s low taxes are a plus but the state needs more housing and better wages to entice workers. Another group argued for a greater use of renewable energy.

Elsie Brooks, a junior at Pittsfield Middle High School, focused on discrepancies between men’s and women’s health care.

“Women's pain is often underplayed. It is attributed to being overly emotional,” she said. “The first step that we can take is acknowledging that women's pain is real, it is serious and if we pay more attention to it, we can really change the way that health care in America works.”

NH Civics and Mikva Challenge paired middle and high schoolers from across the state based on their interests. Students researched their topics and presented their findings at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Mackenzie Urie, a Weare 7th grader, also chose health care because she wants to be a nurse. This challenge gave her a platform young students don’t always have, she said.

“I feel like there's some people that hear young voices, but then there's other people that don't really care about young voices because they think that they're not really that important,” she said.

Asked how the experience will translate into action, Brooks said her research and findings could lead to a career in women’s health care.

“For some other people, it's bringing these issues to legislature and bringing these issues to their school board, to their community members, to their parents even, and saying, ‘Hey, I really believe this is an issue. And I really believe I have a solution.”

Students left with shirts that read: "Democracy is a verb."
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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