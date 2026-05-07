© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Live Free and Lead: Lawmaker wants to give students ‘a voice’ in policies that affect them

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
Rep. James Thibault, a Franklin Republican who was elected at 18, launched Live Free and Lead to encourage other young people to pursue public service.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Rep. James Thibault, a Franklin Republican who was elected at 18, launched Live Free and Lead to encourage other young people to pursue public service.

One of New Hampshire’s youngest lawmakers is launching a summer civics camp of sorts for high schoolers with one goal: inspire them to public service.

Rep. James Thibault, a 20-year-old college sophomore from Franklin, is calling his venture Live Free and Lead. Students selected to participate will spend 12 days over the summer meeting with lawmakers and state officials. They’ll also write a mock bill and argue it before lawmakers.

Thibault, a Republican elected at 18, said Live Free and Lead is about civics, not politics. Speakers will include Republicans and Democrats as well as New Hampshire's secretary of state, commissioner of education, an archivist, and a judge. The program is free but students must apply by May 18.

About two dozen students will be selected.

“Their time is going to be hearing from the people themselves and they can develop their own opinions and thoughts,” Thibeault said. “I think that's far more important than just me lecturing at them for hours on end.”

Thibault said his own experience in youth civics programs and conversations with students inspired the idea.

“They really want a voice in the policies that affect them,” he said.

Thibault is studying politics at Saint Anselm College, a shift from the career he initially envisioned in computer science.

“I sort of had this crisis of conscience going into high school of like, ‘What am I going to do with my life after I graduate?’” he said. “Then Covid hit.”

More specifically, it was his high school’s mandated mast policy, which he thought was arbitrary, led him to politics.

Tibault said he also witnessed his sisters struggle to get the education support they needed.

“So all of that culminating together made me want to pursue a career in public service,” he said.

Before Thibault graduated high school, he served on two state youth advisory councils and was one of two New Hampshire students selected for the United States Senate Youth Program in Washington in 2024. He sees Live Free and Lead as one more option for students interested in civics.

Thibault is wrapping up his first term in the House and his sophomore year.

Thibault hopes students will leave the program with this: “A sense of their own public service within them that they can take back to their communities and become leaders in their own right.”

Live Free and Lead requires students to arrange their own transportation to Concord. Thibault hopes in coming years to add a hybrid option to make it accessible to more students.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.