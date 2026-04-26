Three years later, Hanover’s rental housing inspection program has yet to launch

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A rental housing inspection program Hanover voters approved three years ago to ensure landlords comply with habitability standards has yet to launch, as the town has been unable to find someone to conduct the inspections.

Hanover established a registration program in 2013 to document all properties for rent in town. Officials considered a rental inspection program at the time but it did not materialize until a decade later.

“The system was complaint driven and did not give the town the authority to inspect potentially unsafe units without first receiving a complaint,” Selectboard member Athos Rassias said at the 2023 Town Meeting.

The rental housing ordinance voters approved in 2023 mandates that all property owners with rentable space to register their units with the town and to comply with inspections every three years for a certificate of compliance.

Under the ordinance, all leased units — including apartments, rental houses and owner occupied homes with an available bedroom — are subject to regular inspection by the town to ensure they are code compliant and up to standards.

While there’s some interest in the inspector position, the majority of candidates have been underqualified, said Town Manager Rob Houseman.

“The issue isn’t that we don’t have applicants,” Houseman said Tuesday by phone.

Of the more than 15 candidates who’ve applied, most do not meet the requirements, Houseman said. The town had offered the role to two qualified applicants, but neither followed through with the job.

The minimum requirements include a bachelor’s degree and specialized training related to the field, plus relevant experience. The candidate must also be able to obtain National Fire Protection Association or International Code Council Inspector Certification within a year and hold a driver’s license.

The full-time position, posted to the town’s career page, requires work in the office and on site at properties. The salary ranges between about $58,700 and $88,600.

Advertising — such as through LinkedIn, the Hanover career portal, New Hampshire Municipal Association, Vermont League of Cities and Towns and job fairs — has garnered additional interest since February, said Houseman.

The town doesn’t want to rush the hiring process and risk bringing someone in without the right skill set, as it could be a waste of time and resources trying to accommodate them. Houseman hopes for someone who can “hit the ground running,” and carry out a successful launch by ensuring registration and inspection of all rental properties per the ordinance.

“We only get one chance to launch this properly, and we want to do it right,” said Houseman.

While the inspection program has yet to begin, the town conducts occasional inspections when complaints are filed with the department.

Building official and health officer Ryan Borkowski receives a few written complaints per year, but responds to complaints by phone every one to two weeks that he is able to resolve directly, Jennifer Murray, Director of Planning, Zoning & Codes, said Wednesday by email. The new inspector will assist Borkowski in managing complaints in addition to conducting regular inspections.

Complaints typically come in surges, said Houseman, with many being heat related in the winter. Rental housing is required to provide adequate heat — which state law sets at 65 degrees minimum — between October and April. When a tenant complains about a lack of heating or hot water, the town will evaluate the situation and contact the landlord if needed.

“Last year was a surprisingly quiet year, given how cold it was,” Houseman said.

Other complaints may involve the function of appliances, doors and windows or smoke detectors. There have also been concerns related to leaking roofs and mold. Houseman noted that some town officials conducting inspections wear multiple hats.

“If it’s a health-related complaint, we act as a health officer. If it’s a code-related complaint, we act as a code officer,” said Houseman.

When it comes to action as a result of violations, life and safety issues warrant an immediate correction. If a unit has a carbon monoxide leak, for instance, tenants must immediately vacate the space until the issue is resolved. For less urgent issues, the town may be satisfied with a timeframe of resolving it and verification of correction.

Each standard applies differently depending on the type of structure. While fines are a possibility, they’re not typically issued due to a willingness to comply.

“Our goal is always compliance. A fine is just a tool to get compliance. The threat of a fine is the tool, but we rarely have to use it” said Houseman.

The Town of Hanover provides a form on its website for complaints, which allows residents to outline their specific concerns for the department to address.

Simpson noted that Dartmouth students submit a fair portion of the complaints, but that portion is to be expected, as they account for a significant percentage of the Hanover population and commonly rent off campus.

The Planning, Zoning & Codes department has an online portal for registering properties per the 2023 ordinance, which also regulates building permits.

This story was first published by the Valley News on April 22, 2026. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.