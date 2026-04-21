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Officer shot, driver dead after Ashland motor vehicle stop

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 21, 2026 at 8:07 AM EDT
Members of the state Attorney General's office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are responding to the shooting that occurred Monday night after an Ashland police officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Ashland.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Members of the state Attorney General's office and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit are responding to the shooting that occurred Monday night after an Ashland police officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Ashland.

A motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Ashland led to an exchange of gunfire Monday evening, leaving an officer with a gunshot wound and the driver of a vehicle dead.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says a male driver “produced a gun” during a traffic stop, and then “engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.”

The man died at the scene. An Ashland police officer was shot and wounded, and is currently being treated at an area hospital, the Attorney General’s office said.

The identities of the driver and the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

The Attorney General’s office says authorities are still determining if police body or cruiser cameras captured the incident.

[Editor’s note:  this story will be updated as more information is made available.]
NH News
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

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