Officer shot, driver dead after Ashland motor vehicle stop

A motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Ashland led to an exchange of gunfire Monday evening, leaving an officer with a gunshot wound and the driver of a vehicle dead.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says a male driver “produced a gun” during a traffic stop, and then “engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.”

The man died at the scene. An Ashland police officer was shot and wounded, and is currently being treated at an area hospital, the Attorney General’s office said.

The identities of the driver and the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

The Attorney General’s office says authorities are still determining if police body or cruiser cameras captured the incident.

[Editor’s note: this story will be updated as more information is made available.]