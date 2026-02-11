© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Goodlander says grand jury refused to indict her and other Democrats over ‘illegal orders’ video

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST
U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-NH, during an event in Henniker on Aug. 4, 2024.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-NH, during an event in Henniker on Aug. 4, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander says a grand jury has reportedly rejected an attempt by federal prosecutors to indict her and five other Democratic lawmakers for their role in a video urging members of the military to reject illegal orders.

Goodlander, a former U.S. Naval Reserve intelligence officer, was one of six members of Congress with military or intelligence backgrounds who participated in the video released last November.

It immediately drew the ire of President Trump, who called them traitors and suggested they should receive the death penalty for their role in the video.

The video was posted amid heightened tensions with the president deploying National Guard troops in some U.S. cities, as well as military strikes against international drug cartels.

Goodlander, a Democrat, is in her first term representing New Hampshire’s 2nd District. She says the remarks in the video are consistent with protecting and defending the Constitution.

“President Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate me, arrest me, and hang me simply for doing my job,” Goodlander said in a statement Tuesday. “Today, an American grand jury honored our Constitution by standing up to an outrageous abuse of presidential power and taxpayer dollars. No matter the threats, I will keep doing my job and upholding my oath to our Constitution.”

Goodlander said in late 2025 that federal investigators contacted her office not long after the video was posted seeking information in connection with it. Another Democrat in the video, Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy pilot and astronaut, was threatened with a loss of rank and retirement pay.

Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
