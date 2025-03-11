© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local news and you could win a trip to Ireland! ☘️

Plymouth State students tell lawmakers, university to fund — not cut — public education

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:50 PM EDT
Dozens of Plymouth State University students gathered don campus to protest reports of deep budget cuts to the school's humanities program.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Dozens of Plymouth State University students gathered on campus to protest reports of budget cuts to the school's humanities program.

Dozens of Plymouth State University students gathered on campus Tuesday to protest reports the university is considering eliminating 30 faculty positions in the humanities program to meet a budget shortfall.

Junior Oscar Lakowicz, a political science major, said he organized the protest after reading about the potential cuts in The Clock, the school’s student newspaper.

“We wanted to share the message that it’s humanities today, right? It's psychology tomorrow. It's business the next day. It’s criminal justice the day after that,” said Lakowicz, who’s also head of the campus Democrats. “This is a scary, scary staircase of the dismantling of Plymouth State.”

Ethan Dupuis is majoring in history and political science, both in the humanities program and also heads the campus Republicans. He had a message Tuesday for lawmakers as they consider cutting state funding for the public universities and colleges in the next budget.

“I think it's great that we're ranked number one for economic freedom,” he said. “However, I do think that there are certain things in society that need to be funded.”

University President Donald Birx disputed The Clock’s reporting and told NHPR Tuesday that no budget decisions have been made. He acknowledged, however, that all leaders of the state’s other public universities and colleges are facing tough budget decisions.

The University System — which includes the campuses of the University of New Hampshire, Keene State and Plymouth State — announced last month that in-state tuition will be going up for the first time in six years.

Birx said he intends to consider student feedback as he and his team make budget decisions.

“I really celebrate their passion and I feel for them,” he said. “I know there's a lot of concern and rightly so. There's all these concerns across all of higher ed. And I'd say, ‘Hey, join with us. Let's look at what we can do going into the future.’ ”

Lakowicz said that’s not the message students have heard.

“We received absolutely zero communications on how our programs would be managed. All we've been told is that cuts are likely and restructuring is likely,” he said. “But what we have to rely on is this information coming from student newspapers. We have to rely on people coming out leaking this information. So if the administration wants to tackle an issue like this, if they want these protests to cease… I think they need to start communicating clearly with us.”

Senior Joseph Pardee chose Plymouth State University to be near the White Mountains but also for the small class size and tuition, which runs about $14,500 for in-state students and $25,500 for those coming out of state.

“I loved the close knit community that we kind of have each other's backs,” Pardee said.

He’s majoring in psychology and is president of the campus Psychology Club. He alerted his members about the protest.

“It is a mission statement of Psychology Club to better campus culture. And being silent about what's happening will not be bettering campus culture,” he said.
NH News
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.