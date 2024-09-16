A new scholarship provides NH students the chance to take driver's ed classes

Any aspiring driver under 18 in New Hampshire has to take an approved driver’s ed course before getting a license. While some high schools offer certified classes, families often have to pay out of pocket for their teen to meet state requirements. Classes can run from $800 to a little over $1,000 depending on needs and driving school.

So when local high school student, Everett Miller, told DMV Director John Morasco he couldn’t afford driver’s education, the division started a fund.

The DMV invited him to their monthly driver’s education meeting where he was granted a scholarship on the spot.

Miller wrote a thank you note but also urged the state to consider extending that aid to other students.

“Everett was very thankful for that, but he also wanted to make sure we did more, which was that second part of the letter and that was to help everybody else,” Morasco said.

The New Hampshire Auto Dealer’s association donated $25,000 to help students pay for mandated driver’s education classes, and other businesses have made contributions too.

Dan Bennett, president of the organization, said safe roads and driver education is a big part of their mission.

“This concept of a trained driver makes a safer driver at as young of an age as possible, it was a no brainer for us to jump right in,” Bennett said.

There’s no income criteria to be met, and the scholarship is open to all. Those who are interested must write a letter stating why they’re interested and include references from family or community members.

Morasco says the scholarship fund has received 29 applications from across the state since launching two weeks ago.

Morasco said the need has varied from a student whose parents both had disabilities needing a license to run errands, to students needing to drive themselves to work.

The DMV is still looking to raise up to $100,000 to sustain the scholarship.