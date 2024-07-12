NH News Recap: How Northern New Hampshire towns are recovering after this week’s historic flooding

Multiple roads in northern New Hampshire were washed out by torrential downpours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We hear more from residents about the impact of the storm.

And how are local Democrats responding to concerns following President Joe Biden’s first debate performance? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Flooding sweeps through northern NH following overnight storms

Parts of Coos and Grafton counties are still recovering after Wednesday night’s thunderstorms that flooded many main roads, including Route 135.

How Biden’s shaky debate is sitting with NH Democrats

New Hampshire Democrats are thinking about President Joe Biden and his future leading the country, following his shaky performance during his first 2024 debate with former President Donald Trump.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH teacher facing scrutiny for helping student get an abortion drops lawsuit against state

Truck driver involved in Randolph collision gets maximum license suspension

As a NH group plans an Abenaki cultural center, First Nation leaders have questions

Controversial Nashua asphalt plant called off, for now, after company drops lawsuit

Sununu vetoes bill addressing drivers licenses for immigrants

Health officials ID measles case in New Hampshire resident