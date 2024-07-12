NH News Recap: How Northern New Hampshire towns are recovering after this week’s historic flooding
Multiple roads in northern New Hampshire were washed out by torrential downpours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We hear more from residents about the impact of the storm.
And how are local Democrats responding to concerns following President Joe Biden’s first debate performance? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Stories from around New Hampshire this week:
Flooding sweeps through northern NH following overnight storms
Parts of Coos and Grafton counties are still recovering after Wednesday night’s thunderstorms that flooded many main roads, including Route 135.
How Biden’s shaky debate is sitting with NH Democrats
New Hampshire Democrats are thinking about President Joe Biden and his future leading the country, following his shaky performance during his first 2024 debate with former President Donald Trump.
More New Hampshire headlines:
NH teacher facing scrutiny for helping student get an abortion drops lawsuit against state
Truck driver involved in Randolph collision gets maximum license suspension
As a NH group plans an Abenaki cultural center, First Nation leaders have questions
Controversial Nashua asphalt plant called off, for now, after company drops lawsuit
Sununu vetoes bill addressing drivers licenses for immigrants