NH News Recap: How Northern New Hampshire towns are recovering after this week’s historic flooding

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
Three orange traffic cones are set up in front of a rode that's eroded down the middle with water flowing down it.
Courtesy
/
Littleton Fire Rescue
Flood damage on Fox Ridge Road in Littleton on Thursday.

Multiple roads in northern New Hampshire were washed out by torrential downpours on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We hear more from residents about the impact of the storm.

And how are local Democrats responding to concerns following President Joe Biden’s first debate performance? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests: 

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Flooding sweeps through northern NH following overnight storms

Parts of Coos and Grafton counties are still recovering after Wednesday night’s thunderstorms that flooded many main roads, including Route 135.

How Biden’s shaky debate is sitting with NH Democrats

New Hampshire Democrats are thinking about President Joe Biden and his future leading the country, following his shaky performance during his first 2024 debate with former President Donald Trump.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH teacher facing scrutiny for helping student get an abortion drops lawsuit against state

Truck driver involved in Randolph collision gets maximum license suspension

As a NH group plans an Abenaki cultural center, First Nation leaders have questions

Controversial Nashua asphalt plant called off, for now, after company drops lawsuit

Sununu vetoes bill addressing drivers licenses for immigrants

Health officials ID measles case in New Hampshire resident
Tags
NH News FloodingClimate ChangeN.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
