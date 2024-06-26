10 things to do in NH this weekend: White Mountains Pride, Celtic Fest and more
See "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on stage at the New London Barn Playhouse through July 7.
- “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from Wednesday, June 26 through Sunday, July 7 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
- NSquared Dance presents: Lavender Scare on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- Exhibition on Screen: “My National Gallery,” London on Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- North Country Shakes at The Rocks on Friday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem. More info.
- White Mountains Pride on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Conway Community Center Park. More info.
- Seine Netting at the Seacoast Science Center on Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
- Frederick Douglass Statewide Reading on Saturday, June 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at multiple locations and online, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
- Celtic Fest feat. Natalie Macmaster & Donnell Leahy on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- Pride Prom 2024: Super Queeroes on Saturday, June 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Heberton Hall in Keene, hosted by Keene Pride. More info.
- Spirit of Old Portsmouth: Artist & Makers Market on Sunday, June 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.