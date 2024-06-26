© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: White Mountains Pride, Celtic Fest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Attendees watch a performance at the Manchester Pride Festival on June 15, 2024.
Attendees watch a performance at the Manchester Pride Festival on June 15, 2024.

See "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on stage at the New London Barn Playhouse through July 7.

A foggy view of seaweed and rocks at Odiorne Point.
A foggy view of seaweed and rocks near Periwinkle Cove at Odiorne Point.

  • “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from Wednesday, June 26 through Sunday, July 7 at the New London Barn Playhouse. More info.
  • NSquared Dance presents: Lavender Scare on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • Exhibition on Screen: “My National Gallery,” London on Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • North Country Shakes at The Rocks on Friday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Rocks in Bethlehem. More info.
  • White Mountains Pride on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Conway Community Center Park. More info.
  • Frederick Douglass Statewide Reading on Saturday, June 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at multiple locations and online, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
  • Celtic Fest feat. Natalie Macmaster & Donnell Leahy on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Pride Prom 2024: Super Queeroes on Saturday, June 29 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Heberton Hall in Keene, hosted by Keene Pride. More info.
  • Spirit of Old Portsmouth: Artist & Makers Market on Sunday, June 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
