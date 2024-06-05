© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth Market Square Day, Laconia Bike Week

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Bikers in front of Weirs Beach sign at the 2021 Laconia Bike Week.
Samantha Coetzee
/
NHPR
Bikers ride past the Weirs Beach sign at the 2021 Laconia Bike Week.

Enjoy river views and local music at The Arts Council of Tamworth's Afternoon by the Swift on Saturday.

Symphony NH presents The Music of John Williams in concert
Symphony NH
/
Courtesy

  • 35th Anniversary Classic: “Do the Right Thing” on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • Constellations at the Castle on Thursday, June 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from Friday, June 7 through Saturday, July 13 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Market Square Day on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.
  • Deepwood Forest Guided Walk or Hike on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Deepwood Forest Conservation Easement in Canterbury, hosted by the Forest Society. More info.
  • An Afternoon by the Swift on Saturday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Swift River (behind the Tamworth Distillery) in Tamworth. More info.
  • Symphony NH Presents the Music of John Williams on Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 8 through Sunday, June 16 in downtown Laconia. More info.
  • Granite Youth Film Festival on Sunday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
