10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth Market Square Day, Laconia Bike Week

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State:

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

35th Anniversary Classic: “Do the Right Thing” on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.

Constellations at the Castle on Thursday, June 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from Friday, June 7 through Saturday, July 13 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

Market Square Day on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Portsmouth. More info.

Deepwood Forest Guided Walk or Hike on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Deepwood Forest Conservation Easement in Canterbury, hosted by the Forest Society. More info.

An Afternoon by the Swift on Saturday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Swift River (behind the Tamworth Distillery) in Tamworth. More info.

Symphony NH Presents the Music of John Williams on Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.

Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 8 through Sunday, June 16 in downtown Laconia. More info.

Granite Youth Film Festival on Sunday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.