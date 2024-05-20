© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

In Nashua, Vasant Festival celebrates the birth of spring and the culture of India

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
A classical dance competition was one of the events of the Vasant Festival, which the India Association of New Hampshire held May 18, 2024 in Nashua.
1 of 4  — Classical Indian dance at Vasant Festival NHPR photo 2024
A classical dance competition was one of the events of the Vasant Festival, which the India Association of New Hampshire held May 18, 2024 in Nashua.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
The 2024 Vasant Festival was held May 18 at Nashua High School South.
2 of 4  — 2024 Vasant Festival in NH NHPR photo
The 2024 Vasant Festival was held May 18 at Nashua High School South.
Zoey Knox / NHPR
Music and dance were cultural touchstones for the 2024 Vasant Festival in Nashua, NH, on May 18.
3 of 4  — India Association of NH Vasant Festival 2024 NHPR photo
Music and dance were cultural touchstones for the 2024 Vasant Festival in Nashua, NH, on May 18.
Zoey Kno / NHPR
Dancers perform at the Vasant Festival 2024 at Nashua High School South on May 18, 2024.
4 of 4  — Vasant Festival in Nashua NH 2024 NHPR photo
Dancers perform at the Vasant Festival 2024 at Nashua High School South on May 18, 2024.
Zoey Knox / NHPR

The India Association of New Hampshire welcomed spring with its Vasant Festival this weekend at Nashua High School South.

The Vasant Festival was hosted by the India Association of NH.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The Vasant Festival was hosted by the India Association of NH.

Jyoti Sharma is part of the India Association of New Hampshire, which hosts the annual event. She says India is a diverse country, and this is a place for the diaspora to share their cultural heritage.

"What we are doing here is just felicitating the Indian community to come and share their talents, especially the kids over here," she said. "They go to a lot of, you know, dance classes, music classes, and that's one way for Indian parents to educate their kids about Indian culture, which is otherwise very difficult because, you know, we have to create that environment for them in order for them to understand."

The festival also included judged arts events including live-drawing, music and dance.

Among the cultural highlights of the Vasant Festival 2024, classical and non-classical dance took center stage May 18, 2024 in Nashua, NH.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Among the cultural highlights of the Vasant Festival 2024, classical and non-classical dance took center stage May 18, 2024 in Nashua, NH.

Sneha Swaminathan of Merrimack was one of the participants.

"This is about the Basant or the spring. So there's a lot of happiness," she said. "There's different festivals in different parts of India. Which is to celebrate the birth of spring, which kind of coincides with the U.S. also. So it brings joy, happiness, you know, harvest things like that. So it's very special, especially [in] my home state."

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Nashua
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.