In Nashua, Vasant Festival celebrates the birth of spring and the culture of India

The India Association of New Hampshire welcomed spring with its Vasant Festival this weekend at Nashua High School South.

Zoey Knox / NHPR The Vasant Festival was hosted by the India Association of NH.

Jyoti Sharma is part of the India Association of New Hampshire, which hosts the annual event. She says India is a diverse country, and this is a place for the diaspora to share their cultural heritage.

"What we are doing here is just felicitating the Indian community to come and share their talents, especially the kids over here," she said. "They go to a lot of, you know, dance classes, music classes, and that's one way for Indian parents to educate their kids about Indian culture, which is otherwise very difficult because, you know, we have to create that environment for them in order for them to understand."

The festival also included judged arts events including live-drawing, music and dance.

Zoey Knox / NHPR Among the cultural highlights of the Vasant Festival 2024, classical and non-classical dance took center stage May 18, 2024 in Nashua, NH.

Sneha Swaminathan of Merrimack was one of the participants.

"This is about the Basant or the spring. So there's a lot of happiness," she said. "There's different festivals in different parts of India. Which is to celebrate the birth of spring, which kind of coincides with the U.S. also. So it brings joy, happiness, you know, harvest things like that. So it's very special, especially [in] my home state."