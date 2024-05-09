10 things to do in NH this weekend: Northeast Coffee Festival, Dartflix Film Fest

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Pooneh Ghana / Sub Pop Records Frankie Cosmos is playing with Katie Von Schleicher at 3S Artspace on Saturday night.

Gaby Moreno on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s on Congress in Portsmouth. More info.

“The Moon-Spinners Mystery”: A New Ballet by Sole City Dance on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.

Northeast Coffee Festival on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 on Main Street in Concord. More info.

17th Annual PMAC Jazz Night on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

Frankie Cosmos w/ Katie Von Schleicher on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at the Deerfield fairgrounds. More info.



Meet the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Meg Medina on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library. More info.

Dartflix Student Film Festival on Sunday, May 12 at 4 p.m. at the Loew Auditorium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Mother’s Day Events: Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 12. Check out this list of events from New Hampshire Magazine.