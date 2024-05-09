© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Northeast Coffee Festival, Dartflix Film Fest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 9, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
Sheep in a pen at the 2014 Deerfield Fair.
Michael Samuels
/
NHPR
The 2024 New Hampshire Sheep & Wool Festival is this weekend.

This Mother's Day weekend's events include live music, bird watching and student films on the big screen.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Members of the band Frankie Cosmos
Pooneh Ghana
/
Sub Pop Records
Frankie Cosmos is playing with Katie Von Schleicher at 3S Artspace on Saturday night.

  • Gaby Moreno on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy’s on Congress in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “The Moon-Spinners Mystery”: A New Ballet by Sole City Dance on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Northeast Coffee Festival on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 on Main Street in Concord. More info.
  • 17th Annual PMAC Jazz Night on Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Frankie Cosmos w/ Katie Von Schleicher on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at the Deerfield fairgrounds. More info.
  • Meet the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Meg Medina on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library. More info.

  • Dartflix Student Film Festival on Sunday, May 12 at 4 p.m. at the Loew Auditorium on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsMoviesNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.