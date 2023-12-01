Democratic lawmaker resigns, expanding thin GOP majority in the New Hampshire House

A Portsmouth lawmaker has resigned from the New Hampshire House of Representatives, bumping up Republicans' still-razor-thin advantage in the chamber to three seats.

Robin Vogt, a freshman Democrat who represented Portsmouth and Newington, says he is moving to Durham to start what he described on social media as a "new chapter."

With Vogt's resignation, Republicans hold 198 House seats, while Democrats hold 195 and independents the remaining three.

Four seats remain vacant.

No special election has been set to fill Vogt's seat, or another seat recently left empty by the death of Democrat Hoy Menear of Lee.

But special elections are scheduled for Jan. 23 for two other vacant House seats — one in Gorham, the other in Lancaster.

The Lancaster election will decide who will succeed former representative Troy Merner, who stepped down in September and now faces criminal charges tied to his failure to resign earlier.

Prosecutors say Merner improperly served in the House for more than a year after he'd moved out of his district.