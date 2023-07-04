© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Over half of Raymond’s selectboard resigns

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Grace McFadden
Published July 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Rani Merryman is sworn in at the June 29 Raymond Board of Selectman emergency meeting.
Screenshot
/
Courtesy of Raymond Community TV
Dawn 'Rani' Merryman is sworn in at the June 29 Raymond Board of Selectman emergency meeting.

Raymond’s town government is in flux following the recent resignations of three selectmen and the town manager.

At an emergency meeting June 29, the town announced the resignation of the selectboard chair and town manager.

Patricia Bridgeo, one of the two remaining selectmen of the original board, spoke to those resignations at the emergency meeting, as well as the need for town engagement going forward.

“This town needs to heal. This town needs to go forward,” Bridgeo said. “Every voice in this town matters, regardless of what anyone has been saying and the innuendos and the communications and the lack of communications.”

During that meeting, the remaining board members appointed Dawn ‘Rani’ Merryman to fill one of the three open positions on the board.

Merryman had run for a selectboard position in March and lost, but appealed the recount with the Rockingham Superior Court.

A press release on the front page of the Raymond town website says they will continue a search for a town planner and an executive assistant, as well as now looking for an interim town manager.

The selectboard will meet next Monday to fill the two remaining vacancies.

Grace McFadden
