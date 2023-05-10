© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Mother's Day, Jazz Night, 'The Living Forest'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
The PMAC Jazz Faculty playing onstage during a performance under blue/purple light.
themusichall.org
The 16th Annual PMAC Jazz Night pays tribute to jazz legend Wayne Shorter.

New exhibition The Living Forest: UÝRA (A Floresta Viva: UÝRA) opens at the Currier Museum of Art on Thursday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"A Mata Te Se Come" (photograph) features a model pictured from chest up, standing in the forest wearing an animal-like mask made of bark, with a single green eye looking through.
UÝRA, "A Mata Te Se Come," 2018, photo by Lisa Hermes
/
currier.org
"The Living Forest: UÝRA (A Floresta Viva: UÝRA)" opens at the Currier Museum this weekend.

  • Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra Spring Performance on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. at the Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
    See also: Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra: “Gershwin Blue”
  • Opening Day and performance: The Living Forest: UÝRA (A Floresta Viva: UÝRA) on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • 16th Annual PMAC Jazz Night – Celebrating Wayne Shorter on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at The Music Hall: Graham Nash – Sixty Years of Songs and Stories
  • Peter and the Wolf on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
  • Step Afrika! on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fuller Gardens in North Hampton. More info.
    Check out more Mother’s Day events from New Hampshire Magazine
  • Gardening Family Day on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
  • Art Auction and Talks: World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
  • NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at the Deerfield Fair Grounds. More info.
  • Curious George & The Golden Meatball through Sunday, May 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
