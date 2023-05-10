10 things to do in NH this weekend: Mother's Day, Jazz Night, 'The Living Forest'
New exhibition The Living Forest: UÝRA (A Floresta Viva: UÝRA) opens at the Currier Museum of Art on Thursday.
- Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra Spring Performance on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. at the Rollins Chapel on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Opening Day and performance: The Living Forest: UÝRA (A Floresta Viva: UÝRA) on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- 16th Annual PMAC Jazz Night – Celebrating Wayne Shorter on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth. More info.
- Peter and the Wolf on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Step Afrika! on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fuller Gardens in North Hampton. More info.
- Gardening Family Day on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
- Art Auction and Talks: World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
- NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 at the Deerfield Fair Grounds. More info.
- Curious George & The Golden Meatball through Sunday, May 21 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.