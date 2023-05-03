© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Public Media Giving Days. Support the Public Media you love!
NH News

New Hampshire man faces more charges over explosive devices

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
U.S. District Court, Concord NH NHPR photo
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire.

A man accused of lighting two suspected pipe bombs and leaving them to explode in a New Hampshire town, injuring one person, is facing related charges in federal court.

Dale Stewart Jr., 54, of Webster, was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Concord on Wednesday on two firearms possession charges regarding a "destructive device" found in his pickup truck, investigators said. An attorney was not listed for him.

Last week, two explosive devices went off along roads in the town of Weare. The first one was near a home and caused a small fire. A passer-by was injured when he went to take a closer look at the second one, police said.

Stewart pleaded not guilty last week to state charges of throwing or placing explosives and possession of an infernal machine, among others. A judge ordered that Stewart remain in jail and receive a mental health evaluation.

The federal charges allege that the device found in Stewart's truck last week was consistent with the others, according to an affidavit from an investigator for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required

Tags
NH News Weare
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.