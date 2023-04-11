© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
NH News

Prison for Northwood man in fraud case involving $6M in COVID loans

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
U.S. District Court, Concord, NH. NHPR photo
Ali Oshinskie for NHPR
/
NHPR
U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for attempting to fraudulently obtain over $6 million in federal CARES Act funds for seven businesses, including one allegedly dedicated to helping with pandemic-related aid.

The man was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Paul J. Barbadoro, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced.

He pleaded guilty in September to bank fraud and wire fraud, applied for 35 Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds.

He received nearly $874,000 of the total he applied for, the U.S. Attorney's office said. The man was sentenced in federal court to 28 months in prison; a co-defendant was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Both were accused of inflating the companies' revenues and the number of employees on the applications. The man also was accused of submitting false tax filings.

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.