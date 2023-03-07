© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH AG joins 46-state coalition investigating TikTok

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published March 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST
TikTok Misinformation. AP photo. NHPR
Kiichiro Sato
/
AP
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.

New Hampshire's Attorney General is joining a multi-state investigation into TikTok.

The states are investigating whether the company violated consumer protection laws that ultimately harmed young people's mental health.

The states are trying to get internal TikTok communications to see if the company used deceptive or unfair conduct to boost young user engagement.

Attorney General John Formella, in joining the 46-state coalition, says TikTok has played a substantial role in the youth mental health crisis, and that the company so far has not handed over internal communications for the investigation.

“Our your spend hours on social media platforms each day,” Formella said in a statement. “We already know that on TikTok they are being exposed to harmful content including, but certainly not limited to, potentially deadly viral challenges, bullying, and graphic content showcasing sexual images and drug use.”

Read the amicus brief filed with the court at this link or below.

