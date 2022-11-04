© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Getting out the student vote: How election season is playing out at Keene State College

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published November 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
Keene-State-College-Apartments-Off-Campus-Housing.jpg

With Election Day right around the corner, NHPR's Morning Edition team headed to the Monadnock Region, to talk with voters, election officials, and others about how they're feeling about the upcoming elections.

NHPR's Rick Ganley spoke with Emma Wheeler, a student at Keene State College who helps other students register to vote and get to the polls on Election Day. She and Rick talked about her efforts to get more young people to vote.

NH News Elections 2022KeeneKeene State College

