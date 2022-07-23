Heat index to soar in New Hampshire; N.H. DES warns of air pollution

The heat advisory is expanding this weekend for New Hampshire, with the heat index expected to top 100 in Concord, Manchester, and other areas in southern N.H., according to the National Weather Service.

How to stay safe during the latest heat wave in New Hampshire

The heat has also prompted the N.H. Department of Environmental Science to issue a bad air alert.

ALERT: NHDES is expecting air pollution concentrations to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals in Coastal Areas of Rockingham County on Saturday & Sunday. Take precautions by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. More info: https://t.co/TnlN6gfJNO pic.twitter.com/SgX6DOKyV5 — NH Dept Env Services (@NHDES) July 22, 2022

Heat advisory map from the National Weather Service.