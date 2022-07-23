© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
First winner of $2K in gas or EV charging will be chosen today at noon! Buy your raffle tickets now!
NH News

Heat index to soar in New Hampshire; N.H. DES warns of air pollution

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 23, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
Heat index map for Sunday, July 24, 2022, in New Hampshire. National Weather Service.
National Weather Service, Gray, Maine.
/
Parts of New Hampshire will reach 100 degrees on the heat index on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The heat advisory is expanding this weekend for New Hampshire, with the heat index expected to top 100 in Concord, Manchester, and other areas in southern N.H., according to the National Weather Service.

How to stay safe during the latest heat wave in New Hampshire

The heat has also prompted the N.H. Department of Environmental Science to issue a bad air alert.

heatindex_sun.png
Heat advisory map from the National Weather Service.

Tags

NH News Weather

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.