From under to on the rocks: Invasive crabs become whiskey

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Care for a hint of crab in your whiskey? A New Hampshire distillery's newest concoction is Crab Trapper, a whiskey flavored with invasive green crabs.

Tamworth Distilling is a maker of craft spirits that pushes boundaries with unexpected flavors like secretion from a beaver's castor sacs.

This time, the distillery turned to the sea and took up the challenge of doing its part in ridding the New Hampshire coast of the invasive crabs.

Green crabs arrived in New England from Europe in the mid-1800s and now outcompete other native crab species for food and shelter.

That said, the whiskey enough isn't alone to combat the environmental threat.