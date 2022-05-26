© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get entered to win tickets to Paul McCartney at Fenway June 8th with your gift today!
NH News

N.H. man pleads guilty to fraud in getting COVID-19 work benefits

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.
NHPR
/
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding government programs that were intended to provide assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old George Adyns, of Sandown, who was chief financial officer of several companies in Plaistow, directed employees in March 2020 to file for state unemployment benefits while continuing to work.

The state paid more than $49,000 in fraudulently obtained benefits. Prosecutors said Adyns also fraudulently obtained loans totaling more than $135,000.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31 on a wire fraud charge. A co-defendant pleaded not guilty.A co-defendant pleaded not guilty.

NH News
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.