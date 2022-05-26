N.H. man pleads guilty to fraud in getting COVID-19 work benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding government programs that were intended to provide assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old George Adyns, of Sandown, who was chief financial officer of several companies in Plaistow, directed employees in March 2020 to file for state unemployment benefits while continuing to work.

The state paid more than $49,000 in fraudulently obtained benefits. Prosecutors said Adyns also fraudulently obtained loans totaling more than $135,000.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31 on a wire fraud charge. A co-defendant pleaded not guilty.