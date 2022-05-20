© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Heat advisory issued for N.H. this weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published May 20, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT
Forecast map of New Hampshire - National Weather Service, May 21-22, 2022
NWS
/
Forecast map of New Hampshire - National Weather Service, May 21-22, 2022

Parts of New Hampshire could see record high temperatures this weekend, according to the latest forecast.

The forecast calls for a hot and humid weekend in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, which is in effect at noon Saturday, through 8 p.m. Sunday.

As the heat index map shows, Concord, Keene and Manchester could see record highs. The seacoast will be notably cooler.

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to stay hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

