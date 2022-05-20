Heat advisory issued for N.H. this weekend

The forecast calls for a hot and humid weekend in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, which is in effect at noon Saturday, through 8 p.m. Sunday.

As the heat index map shows, Concord, Keene and Manchester could see record highs. The seacoast will be notably cooler.

There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to stay hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

