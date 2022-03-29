The city of Manchester offers a new grant to support community projects

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will sponsor a grant providing people up to $10,000 to support community-based projects and events in Manchester.

Officials say its objective is to combat the adverse effects of COVID-19 in neighborhoods and re-activate a sense of community.

“We’re empowering [people] to be proactive and have a positive impact,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

Among the eligible projects are public art installations, concerts in the park, neighborhood block parties or sporting events. Other ideas include lighting, green spaces, and local restaurant promotions.

Shannon MacLeod, Manchester’s policy director, says this grant is the first of its kind in the city, and it has been modeled from other cities’ programs that have revitalized their downtown districts.

“It is pretty easy to apply, only five pages,” MacLeod said. “We have staff that can walk applicants through the process and help every step of the way,” said MacLeod.

This grant is directed to neighborhoods disproportionately affected by COVID -19 and low-income communities. “There is a desire for people to get involved and make the change they want to see,” MacLeod says.

Individuals, organizations, and neighborhood groups must provide a 25% match money for each project. The first deadline ends on March 31, but there will be multiple application periods after that date.