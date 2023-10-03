State officials investigating death at Northern NH Correctional Facility

Authorities are investigating the untimely death of an incarcerated person at Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin.

The Department of Corrections said the person was in the prison’s health services unit around 4 a.m. Tuesday when staff noticed they “appeared to be in distress.” They were pronounced dead not long after, the department said.

Officials say the death remains under investigation, but there doesn’t seem to be anything suspicious about it.

The Department of Corrections has not publicly identified the person who died. Officials say no further details will be released until after an autopsy is done and the person’s family is notified.

This is at least the third untimely death in a New Hampshire Department of Corrections facility this year. In February, James Dale died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck after an assault by another resident at Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility, according to state officials.

In April, Jason Rothe was pronounced dead after a “physical altercation with several corrections officers” at the Secure Psychiatric Unit, which is on the grounds of the state prison in Concord, state officials said at the time. The New Hampshire Department of Justice has not publicly released the cause of death or other details of its investigation.