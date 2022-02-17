Appeal from tax protester in 2007 armed standoff rejected

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a New Hampshire man's request to be released from his prison sentence stemming from a standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 over a tax evasion conviction that led to the discovery of explosives and booby traps on his property.

Edward Brown was originally sentenced to 37 years in prison. Because of new legal precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court, one of Brown's convictions was no longer valid and he was entitled to be resentenced.

A judge resentenced Brown in 2020 to 25 years in prison. Brown called it a "death sentence."

“Thanks to this decision, Edward Brown will remain in federal prison, which is exactly where he belongs,” said U.S. Attorney John J. Farley, in a press release. “Brown’s dangerous and reckless actions could have led to an extensive loss of life. This lengthy sentence holds him accountable for his criminal conduct and ensures that he cannot endanger lives in the Granite State again.”

Brown, now 79, would be 91 when he's scheduled to be released from prison in June 2034.

