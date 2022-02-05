Some claims against state tossed in N.H. youth center abuse cases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has partially dismissed two lawsuits alleging abuse at New Hampshire's youth detention center because the plaintiffs failed describe their specific experiences.

Nearly 450 men and women have filed lawsuits alleging abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center.

Attorneys for the state have asked a judge to dismiss more than 40 claims against the state and the agency that oversees the center.

The judge agreed in two cases this week, leaving intact claims against individual former employees.

The plaintiffs' lawyer says he plans to amend the complaints with details soon.

