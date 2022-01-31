© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Officials investigate inmate death at New Hampshire prison

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST
BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating what they are calling the "untimely death" of an inmate at a state prison.

The state Department of Corrections in a statement Sunday said the initial investigation suggests that the inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin suffered a medical event on Saturday evening, and the death is not considered suspicious.

Prison staff responded after they were made aware of an unresponsive male in a housing unit.

Life-saving measures were immediately started at the scene, but the inmate was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled. No more information was released.

NH NewsN.H. Department of Corrections
Associated Press
