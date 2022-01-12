© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Have an old vehicle sitting in your driveway? Consider donating it to NHPR today!
NH News

National Guard members to help ease staff shortage at men’s prison in Concord

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins - New Hampshire Bulletin
Published January 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
A photo of the front of the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord.
Dave Cummings
/
New Hampshire Bulletin
About 25 members of the National Guard will assist at the state prison in Concord.

This story was updated on Jan. 11  at 3:30 p.m. to include comments from a corrections spokeswoman that were received after the story appeared.

The state’s hospitals are the not only ones looking to the New Hampshire National Guard for help with critical staff shortages. Approximately 25 troops are expected to arrive at the men’s prison in Concord Wednesday.

This story was first published by New Hampshire Bulletin.

They won’t directly supervise inmates, corrections spokeswoman Richelle Angeli said Tuesday. Instead, they will work in control rooms and help with exterior roaming patrols, allowing certified corrections officers to fill vacancies that do supervise inmates.

It’s the same role they served when they were called up in 2020, she said.

“Staffing at the men’s prison continues to be a challenge, especially during the winter COVID surge,” she said in an email. They will remain on site for 10 weeks, Angeli said. Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks asked Gov. Chris Sununu for the reinforcements.

Sununu called up nearly 100 National Guard members in December to support overburdened hospitals with nonmedical jobs in administrative offices and kitchens. Earlier this month, he announced the deployment of another 100 guard members to fill health care vacancies. About 70 will assist in hospitals. The rest will be working in long-term care facilities, he said.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

NH NewsConcordNew Hampshire State Prison
Annmarie Timmins - New Hampshire Bulletin
See stories by Annmarie Timmins - New Hampshire Bulletin