The Big Question: Share your abortion story with us

As New Hampshire's 24-week abortion ban and mandatory ultrasound law go into effect, NHPR wants to center the stories of people who have had experiences with abortion.

So, for this month's Big Question we're asking:

Have you ever had an abortion?

Or decided not to?

If someone you love has made that decision, were you involved?

You can share your story anonymously with us by calling or texting NHPR Producer Julia Furukawa at (206) 334-8658.

If you'd like to share using the NHPR app, read how to below.

Here’s how to send us your thoughts:

