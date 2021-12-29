© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
The Big Question: Share your abortion story with us

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published December 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST
As New Hampshire's 24-week abortion ban and mandatory ultrasound law go into effect, NHPR wants to center the stories of people who have had experiences with abortion.

So, for this month's Big Question we're asking:

Have you ever had an abortion?

Or decided not to?

If someone you love has made that decision, were you involved?

You can share your story anonymously with us by calling or texting NHPR Producer Julia Furukawa at (206) 334-8658.

If you'd like to share using the NHPR app, read how to below.

Here’s how to send us your thoughts:

  • Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.
  • Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.
  • Select “Talk to Us.”
  • Press the microphone button, and talk away.
  • Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email
  • Send your voice straight to our inboxes.
Steps to take in the NHPR app to submit an answer for The Big Question

