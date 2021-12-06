© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Give today and we'll send you the popular purple finch mug plus another thank you gift.
NH News

Transplant bill would protect patients with disabilities

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST
Congress_NPRphoto.png
Liam James Doyle
/
NPR

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has helped introduce a bill that would prevent discrimination against patients with disabilities who are in need of an organ transplant.

The bill is named after Charlotte Woodward, of Virginia, an advocate with Down syndrome who received a heart transplant nine years ago and has fought to raise the issue of organ transplant discrimination in various states.

Hassan, a Democrat, introduced the bill recently with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida. They said in a news release that more than 25 states currently prohibit organ transplantation discrimination, but discrepancies across state laws and delays in delivering relief to patients has made enforcement difficult.

Rubio and Hassan said the legislation would set a baseline for states by clarifying that providers must comply with the protections afforded to patients with disabilities. The bill would also expedite help through federal courts for patients and families that experienced discrimination.

Tags

NH NewsMaggie HassanCongress
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press