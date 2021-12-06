Former Vice President Pence returns to N.H. to raise money for GOP state senators

Former Vice President Mike Pence is returning to New Hampshire this week to speak at a state Republican fundraiser.

According to event organizers, tickets for the fundraiser — which benefits the state Senate Republican caucus — start at $500 per person. The event is closed to the press, at the request of Pence’s staff.

Pence’s trip to New Hampshire aims to boost the fortunes of local GOP state senators. It comes at a time when Senate President Chuck Morse is considering challenging Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in her bid to win a second term in the U.S. Senate.

Pence’s visit to Manchester will be his second since leaving office.

In June, Pence addressed a county Republican Party dinner, where he told the crowd he was proud of what the Trump administration accomplished but “may never see eye to eye” with the former president on the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

