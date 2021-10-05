© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $13-a-month sustainer and get the retro NHPR t-shirt!
NH News

Partial storm disaster declaration granted in N.H.; state to appeal

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
Road damage caused by flooding in July 2021.
Section of Route 12 on July 31, 2021, courtesy of the New Hampshire DOT

The governor says New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to appeal that decision.

Gov. Chris Sununu says President Joe Biden has partially granted a request for a major disaster declaration in response to storms that severely damaged much of Cheshire and Sullivan counties.

The request was granted for the storms on July 29 and 30, but did not include storms from Aug. 1 and 2.

Sununu said Monday that New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to appeal that decision.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently completed a preliminary damage assessment, finding that the statewide cost for response efforts related to this event totaled more than $3.2 million.

The July flooding washed out a number of roads, such as parts of Route 12a in Sullivan County.

Tags

NH NewsFlooding
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press