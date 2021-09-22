Sununu To Address California GOP Convention In San Diego

Governor Chris Sununu is heading to California to speak at the Golden State's Republican convention.

The trip comes as Sununu continues to weigh a possible run for U.S. Senate.

Sununu will speak Friday night at the California Republican Party's fall convention in San Diego, in what Sununu's office described as a keynote address.

The governor will be out of the state from Wednesday night through Saturday. According to his office, he will continue to serve in his official capacity throughout the trip. His office also said that no state money will be used on the trip.

While Sununu spent much of his summer promoting travel within New Hampshire, he's lately stepped up his out-of-state itinerary.

He and state health officials visited Kentucky earlier this month to learn how that state is handling surging COVID cases.

His California visit is clearly more political.

Sununu, who is serving in his third term, says he's still undecided about seeking the U.S Senate seat now held by Democrat Maggie Hassan, who is up for reelection in 2022.

But he said this week his wife and three children will support whatever he decides to do.

